Two local residents are serving in the U.S. Navy in different positions.
Seaman Apprentice Logan Dupont, a 2021 Seekonk High School graduate, is part of the Strategic Communications Wing One mission at the Tinker Air Force base in Oklahoma, which provides airborne communications links to nuclear missile units.
Dupont joined the Navy a year ago and serves as an aviation electronics technician.
The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean. However, the central location allows for the quick deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico, which is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The mission employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as “Take Charge and Move Out!”
Sailors aboard E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Waters, a 2019 Mansfield High School graduate, is continuing a family tradition serving in the Navy.
“My biggest inspirations were my grandfather and two cousins who were also in the Navy,” he said.
Waters, who joined three years ago, serves as an aviation support equipment technician aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, one of the world’s largest warships, homeported in San Diego.
A few years ago, he was stationed aboard the USS Preble and said one of his proudest moments of service came aboard that ship.
“We apprehended a vessel carrying $40 million worth of drugs,” he said. “That made me feel very proud of my service.”