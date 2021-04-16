SEEKONK — Matthew Maré has been appointed assistant principal of the Hurley Middle School, Superintendent Rich Drolet has announced.
Maré, a teacher at the school, will officially begin his new position July 1.
He will replace George Kelleher-Bianchi, who becomes the district’s director of student services July 1.
A search committee led by Principal Alexis Bouchard considered about 20 applicants for the assistant principal position. Following interviews with the search committee, Maré was recommended to Drolet as the top choice.
“Dr. Maré is a collaborator with a growth mindset ready to delve into his new role,” Drolet said. “Although we will miss him in the classroom, we are excited to welcome Matt to our district leadership team.”
Maré has taught seventh-grade social studies since September 2012. He also serves on the district’s Educational Equity Committee and has been a curriculum writer for the National Council of History Education.
Maré holds a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Northeastern University, a master’s degree in secondary social studies education and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
