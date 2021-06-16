SEEKONK -- School officials are investigating antisemitic and racist words and drawings that were found in middle school student yearbooks.
Eighth-grade students at Hurley Middle School “drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature, in multiple yearbooks during the school’s annual yearbook signing event,” Superintendent Rich Drolet wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday.
While the inappropriate language and imagery was found in about 20 yearbooks, all were confiscated and police were informed.
“We are taking this issue very seriously and any students found to be involved in this incident will face appropriate disciplinary actions within the district,” Drolet said. “It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values.”
The yearbook signing is traditionally a fun, end-of-school-year event, but the incident tarnished all the hard work of the yearbook staff, the superintendent added.
