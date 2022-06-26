SEEKONK — A town native and noted physician in Alabama is being remembered by high school classmates, co-workers and friends for his dedication, generosity and medical knowledge.
Dr. Ashraf “Edward” Khan, 56, died Saturday, June 18 from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Dade County, Georgia. His motorcycle struck a guardrail, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Khan was a 1983 Seekonk High School graduate and lived in Birmingham, Ala.
Classmate Mark Black called Khan “one of my best friends.”
“This is a sad day for many of us,” Black said on social media. “Gone too soon.”
The Seekonk High School community “has lost a wonderful person,” June Downes Tebbe commented on social media. “So many of the posted comments speak to the huge heart and generous spirit Ed had. He will be missed by many.”
“The Class of 83 has lost a good friend and great person,” Peter Whitaker added.
Khan worked for the Jefferson County Department of Health in Alabama.
The health department said Khan served in many roles during his years at JCDH, including as medical director of disease control.
Khan also worked on various public health issues, including conducting many media appearances, community presentations and professional lectures.
Many in the medical community in Alabama and throughout the country tapped his expertise in tuberculosis while working with challenging tuberculosis cases, the health department said.
Khan also did infectious disease work in other countries, including in Zambia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Haiti, Mozambique, Kenya, South Africa, Guyana and Guatemala.
“Since the news of Dr. Khan’s death started reaching his colleagues and co-workers in the public health and infectious disease community, there has been an outpouring of grief as well as tributes and stories of Dr. Khan’s intellectual brilliance and attention to detail as a clinician; his kind, gentle and humble demeanor; his selflessness; and his incredible generosity toward others,” the health department said on Facebook.
“He took a personal interest in all people he interacted with, regardless of their station in life. For patients with particularly challenging disease or difficult social situations, he was known to make home visits, make himself available by phone 24/7, and even buy food or provide shelter using his own resources.
“Dr. Khan was not just our co-worker, but a good friend to many of us. The JCDH staff will miss him more than words can express.”