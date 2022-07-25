A 2019 Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School graduate and Seekonk native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, dubbed Rim of the Pacific.
Fireman William Ransom is an "undesignated fireman" aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, Calif. A Navy undesignated fireman is responsible for maintaining auxiliary equipment for the ship's engineering equipment.
“Growing up, I have always wanted to be a part of the Navy," Ransom said in a Navy press release. "I would have not joined any branch but the U.S. Navy. I'm very proud to be a sailor.”
The international maritime exercise provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world's oceans, according to the Navy.
Serving in the Navy, Ransom is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to the Navy.
