A 2019 Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School graduate and Seekonk native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, dubbed Rim of the Pacific.

Fireman William Ransom is an "undesignated fireman" aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, Calif. A Navy undesignated fireman is responsible for maintaining auxiliary equipment for the ship's engineering equipment.

