SEEKONK — A neighborhood in the southern part of town was back to normal Monday following an hours-long shutdown Sunday because of a crisis situation in a home on Colt Drive.
For about four hours starting at around 3 p.m., residents living in the area were requested by police to shelter-in-place and others were asked to avoid the area.
There were reports of weapons in the home.
Police, including a SWAT team and negotiators, were trying to assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis in the home, police said.
Police negotiated with the person for hours and the situation was, according to police, safely resolved, with the person taken to a hospital to get help.
The shelter-in-place advisory was lifted by 7 p.m.
Colt Drive is not far from Martin Elementary School, and the school property was used as an operations center for police.