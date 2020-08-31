Seekonk and Norfolk police assisted federal authorities and two dozen law enforcement agencies across the country in an investigation that led to the indictment of six suspects in fraud schemes.
The schemes were run out of Nigeria and primarily targeted elderly U.S. citizens, authorities said Monday.
A federal grand jury in Providence returned indictments alleging that the suspects laundered millions of dollars by defrauding dozens of victims. The scammers befriended the victims by feigning romantic intentions through online social media platforms and dating sites. Scammers used the relationships and trust they built to convince victims to provide them with money to assist with business ventures or debt, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island.
Other victims were allegedly convinced by Nigerian scammers that they had won a sweepstakes, but that upfront cash payments were required to release the funds to the winner. Still more victims were allegedly scammed by paying rent to individuals who purported to own property they in fact did not own or control. And other victims were scammed into paying fraudulent shipping costs for items sold online, prosecutors said.
The victims were not named in court documents, but federal authorities say they initially contacted their local police departments to report they were swindled.
“Elder fraud is an international crime that finds its victims wherever they live. Federal, state, and local law enforcement has made it a priority to do whatever it takes to track down and hold accountable fraudsters, particularly those who target our vulnerable populations, no matter where they are,” R.I. U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman said in a statement.
“This case should serve as a reminder to view every contact with a stranger with skepticism and don’t trust anyone calling, texting or emailing with a deal that sounds too good to be true,” Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, said.
The probe determined the victims were instructed by the scammers in Nigeria to wire cash to bank accounts or to mail payments in the form of cash or money orders to various mailing addresses controlled by scammers in Rhode Island.
To conceal the source and location of the funds, members of the conspiracy allegedly moved the money through multiple banks and businesses in Rhode Island and Idaho, and elsewhere. Much of the proceeds were eventually sent on to Nigeria. Members of the conspiracy also used ill-gotten cash to purchase vehicles that were shipped to Nigeria, authorities said.
Indicted Friday by a federal grand jury were Adetunji Abudu, 34, and Olabode Shaba, 33, of North Providence; Dotun Olawale Alonge, 44, and Oladipupu Shodipo, 41, of Providence; Samson Ikotun, 33, of East Providence and Oluwaseyi Akintola, 35, of Moscow, Idaho.
They face charges of money laundering conspiracy and money laundering.
Oladipupu Shodipo was arrested Monday morning and appeared before U.S. District Court in Providence. He was released on unsecured bond.
Samson Ikotun, previously charged with conspiracy and money laundering, is detained in federal custody while awaiting trial. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Sept. 9.
Olabode Shaba, previously charged with conspiracy and money laundering, is currently on home detention awaiting trial. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Sept. 2.
Arrest warrants have been issued for Abudu, Alonge and Akintola.
