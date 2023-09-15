SEEKONK — The funeral for Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, who died following a motorcycle crash in Somerset early last Saturday, is being held Monday.
DeForitis, 28, of Taunton, served on the Seekonk police force about three years.
A wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at O’Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. A burial will be held in the Cedar Knoll Cemetery lot where she will be laid to rest next to her father, Christopher, a longtime Taunton police officer who died in 2018.
A celebration of life will follow her burial at the Lafayette Club in Taunton.
The Seekonk Police Department on Monday honored DeForitis by escorting her body from the medical examiner’s office in Providence to the police station.
Friends, family and fellow first responders from the region gathered in front of the station where a police cruiser was turned into a memorial on which many flowers were left.
As a community outreach officer, DeForitis had a lot of contact with local students and counselors were made available to them Monday.
A 2013 Taunton High School graduate, she was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a police officer and earned her badge in Seekonk in 2021, her obituary said.
DeForitis was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Daniel Glover, 44, of South Easton when the accident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. last Saturday in a rotary on Route 103.
Police said the motorcycle was going the wrong way in the rotary and hit another vehicle and then a utility pole.
Glover was pronounced dead at the scene.
DeForitis was off-duty at the time.
DeForitis is survived by her mother, Deborah Depina; her brother, Brandon DeForitis; and stepfather John Depina.
A fundraising campaign was launched to help the family cover funeral expenses.
As of late Friday afternoon, $12,688 had been raised toward a goal of $15,000, with 145 donations.
To view the GoFundMe, visit https://gf.me/v/c/pcjm/kourtny-deforitis.
“Kourtny would have been the first to volunteer to help someone else. In just 28 years of life, she has made such an imprint on so many lives,” said Kris Hogan of Easton, and who organized the fundraising campaign.
