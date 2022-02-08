SEEKONK -- A shopping plaza on Route 6 was evacuated Monday after the smell of natural gas was detected.
The plaza includes an Ocean State Job Lot and a Sketchers Outlet along with several other stores.
Firefighters from Seekonk, Rehoboth and East Providence responded to the scene about 4 p.m.
High levels of natural gas were found in the Sketchers and CosmoProf stores, fire officials said, and the buildings were ventilated.
The Job Lot and Burlington Coat Factory stores were also evacuated as a precaution.
The area's natural gas provider, Eversource, also responded.
No injuries were reported.