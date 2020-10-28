SEEKONK -- A routine traffic stop early Wednesday morning resulted with an arrest and the seizure of drugs and weapons, including a loaded handgun and a compound bow with metal-tipped arrows.
Roland Morgan III, 37, of Providence, was arrested about 1 a.m. after his car was stopped for a traffic violation on Fall River Avenue in the area of Interstate 195, according to police.
A subsequent investigation revealed Morgan was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants.
Inside the car, police found a loaded .380-caliver revolver, ammunition and devices called speed loaders that allow an individual to load a weapon faster, police Capt. Matthew Jardine said.
Also found was a pistol holster, an air rifle, body armor and a compound bow with metal tipped arrows.
Inside the vehicles were small quantities of pills, methamphetamine and Ecstasy, according to police.
“At this time, it is unknown what the suspect’s intentions were and that matter remains under investigation,” interim Police Chief David Enos said in a statement.
Morgan faces charges in Taunton District Court including carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, three counts of possession of Class B drugs and driving without a license.
