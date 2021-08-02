SEEKONK — Police have arrested two people for recent vandalism at Briarwood Plaza on Olney Street.
James Oakes, 22, and Jazmany Donatiu, 18, both of Seekonk, are charged with vandalism and conspiracy, Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said.
Damage is estimated in excess of $1,000, Jardine said.
Residents, mostly neighbors of the plaza, have expressed concerns on social media about activity at the plaza.
“We are happy to report we have made 2 arrests in connection with vandalism that occurred at that plaza,” police tweeted.
“We will continue to monitor the area and please continue to report anything you feel is suspicious,” police added. “Please never hesitate to make a report with us. Even if you think it’s insignificant, facts gathered from your report may help us piece together a puzzle.”
