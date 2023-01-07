K9 Mac announced 9-23-22

School resource officer Kevin Nagle holds Mac, the police department’s new comfort dog, at a gathering with Police Chief Dean Isabella in September outside the police station to announce the dog’s name.

SEEKONK -- The seemingly never-ending saga of town chiefs continues as the police chief has been placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Dean Isabella has been put on leave but town officials are not explaining why, WPRI-TV 12 in Providence reported Friday night.