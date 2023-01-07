SEEKONK -- The seemingly never-ending saga of town chiefs continues as the police chief has been placed on administrative leave.
Police Chief Dean Isabella has been put on leave but town officials are not explaining why, WPRI-TV 12 in Providence reported Friday night.
Town Administrator Shawn Cadime is expected to publicly comment on the situation Monday.
Isabella was appointed chief in November 2020, and has steered the department since then with no publicly revealed problems until the latest development.
Before becoming chief, Isabella briefly served as the assistant director of child services for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families, overseeing a unit that investigated child abuse.
He had been with the Providence Police Department for over 30 years, rising to the post of captain before retiring in 2019 with an extensive record of service.
When Isabella assumed the Seekonk job in December 2020, he was given a three-year contract, starting at $140,000, with 2% increases each year.
David Enos, a former lieutenant, had been named to the post on an interim basis following the retirement of Frank John in July 2019, who served as chief just six months.
John had been placed on administrative leave in March 2019 and an investigation was conducted by the town but Seekonk officials never released details.
The fire department has also had its share of chief news.
Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was suspended with pay in August but reinstated in September. No reason was publicly given.
Lowery, a 20-year veteran of the fire department, became the town’s first female fire chief in October 2021. She had been a captain.
Lowery succeeded former fire chief David Rave, who lost his job in July 2021 after being arrested for domestic assault in Rhode Island. The charges were subsequently dismissed.