Chalk up another one for the Seekonk Police Department’s K9 Zuzo.
This past week, the 4-year-old German shepherd and his handler, Sgt. Steven Fundakowski, located a troubled girl who ran away from home in Rehoboth.
Rehoboth police had responded to the home on a report of a juvenile in crisis and learned the girl made suicidal statements and fled.
Zuzo was called to help locate her, and a sweatshirt that belonged to her was used as a scent article.
Zuzo and Fundakowski had to dodge some goats but tracked down the girl within minutes, even though she was hidden in the woods.
She was brought to a hospital for evaluation and referred to the proper services, Seekonk police said.
Zuzo, who joined the Seekonk PD in September 2016, has helped police sniff out illicit drugs and criminals on several occasions and is training to help locate missing individuals.
He was born in the Czech Republic and came to Seekonk via Boston Police, attending a 16-week academy that was followed up by six weeks training for narcotics detection.
Seekonk Police have two K9 dogs and officers, the other team being Mattis and Sgt. Adam Laprade.
