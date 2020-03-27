ATTLEBORO — Authorities have arrested a restaurant break-in suspect thanks to the help of Zuzo, a police dog from neighboring Seekonk.
Police officers Luke Harrington, Leo McKenzie, Brendan Manning and Sgt. Leo Fontaine responded to Sakura on Route 1 at 2:18 a.m. Thursday and found the front glass door of the restaurant had been broken, Lt. Jeffrey Rogers said.
The officers called for a K9 unit to help with the investigation and Zuzo, a 4-year-old German shepherd, detected some blood drops at the scene. He and his handler, Sgt. Steven Fundakowski, followed them to a nearby home where the 17-year-old suspect was arrested, according to Rogers.
The Sakura incident and other break-ins to businesses in the area remain under investigation by Detective Paul Lesbirel.
The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, faces a charge of breaking and entering in the night with intent to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property, Rogers said.
The teen has been charged with the Sakura break-in and the others remain under investigation. He will be summonsed to juvenile court at a later date.
