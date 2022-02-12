SEEKONK -- Local police helped Boston police recover about 50 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles from a storage facility that may have included five expensive dirt bikes recently stolen from a Seekonk store.
Members of the Boston Police Auto Theft Unit Feb. 4 seized the dirt bikes and other vehicles from a self-storage facility in Roslindale, Boston Police reported Friday on their website.
"These seizures came as a result of a coordinated investigation," Boston Police said, involving Seekonk Police, the Boston Fire Department HAZMAT Unit, City of Boston Inspectional Services along with other specialized Boston Police Department units.
It's unclear if the bikes included those stolen in Seekonk two days before their discovery.
"This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time," Boston Police said.
Seekonk Police have been investigating a Feb. 2 break-in at MotorSports Nation where seven people were seen on security cameras breaking into the store and making off with nine bikes.
The suspects smashed the front windows and headed toward the store’s most expensive bikes, police said.
Only five of the bikes are actually missing as police wound up finding two just outside the store and two more in the middle of Route 6 near the Progress Street store.
The bikes are valued at $10,000 each.
The store has been offering a $10,000 reward and anyone with information is urged to contact Seekonk Police at 508-336-8123.