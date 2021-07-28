SEEKONK — Local police are warning residents about an ongoing scam.
Authorities for the past year have been investigating a “Grandparent Bail Scam” where a caller contacts an elderly person and portrays himself or herself as that person’s grandchild. The caller says he or she has been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident, is under arrest and needs bail money.
The caller or a purported attorney or paralegal will then advise the victim how much money is required and will coordinate a transfer through one of three methods: money is collected in person from victims by a courier with a receipt often provided; it is sent by the victim mainly through UPS and FedEx; or it is sent by the victim through wire transfer.
“Do not send or transfer money if contacted and please report this to Seekonk PD so we may forward the information to the investigating agencies,” Seekonk police said on their Facebook page.
If you have any questions or concerns, police urge residents to call them at 508-336-8123.
