SEEKONK — Police have arrested two people and confiscated 15 bags of suspected heroin and over $2,000 in cash, with help from one of its K9 units, Mattis.
It was only last week that the department’s other trusty K9, Zuzo, helped track down a troubled girl who had run away from home in Rehoboth.
This time, Mattis and his handler, Sgt. Adam Laprade, found the suspected drugs along with what appeared to be drug distribution paraphernalia following a traffic stop about noon Monday, police said.
Laprade attempted to stop the vehicle on Interstate 195 East in Seekonk but the vehicle did not stop until it reached the Route 136 exit in Swansea, Police Chief David Enos said.
The names of the suspects were not immediately released and the incident was under investigation, Enos said.
They were scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court.
Mattis, who has been a police dog for the department for over two years, is trained to sniff out narcotics and find missing people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.