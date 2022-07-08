SEEKONK — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the men responsible for recent crimes, including the robbery of a bank Thursday on Route 6.
The Rockland Trust Bank at 1400 Fall River Ave. (Route 6) was robbed about 5 p.m. Thursday by a man who passed a note, Police Capt. Matthew Jardine said.
No weapon was shown, and the robber received an undetermined amount of cash, Jardine said.
He was described as a white male, medium build, wearing a tight-fitting gray shirt and blue jeans, along with a white baseball hat, glasses and a surgical mask.
Police have released a video image of a suspect.
Also, about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, police received multiple reports of a man pointing a firearm at occupied vehicles while standing near the Bed, Bath & Beyond on Route 6.
“We do not have any surveillance footage from that incident,” Jardine said.
The man fits a description similar to the person who committed an unarmed robbery about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, June 18 in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot on Highland Avenue (Route 6), police said.
“A male suspect approached a female sitting alone in her vehicle in the parking lot. The male was acting erratically and demanded money from the female,” Jardine said. “Although never observed, the victim felt like the suspect might be armed and was threatened enough to give the male money.”
The man was also reported to be yelling “Bible verses,” Jardine said.
The victim described him as a light-skinned Hispanic with a thin build and black bushy hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and dark shorts.
Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to contact police at 508-336-8123.