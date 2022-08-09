SEEKONK — Police are trying to identify a man who they believe robbed two banks in town within the last couple of weeks.
The man is suspected of robbing the Rockland Trust Bank at 1400 Fall River Ave. (Route 6) two weeks ago and the Santander Bank at 130 Taunton Ave. (Route 44) a few days ago.
The suspect was described as a white man believed to be in his 50s with a thin build with some facial hair, according to Police Chief Dean Isabella. The man wore glasses and a face mask typically worn to avoid getting COVID-19.
The suspect is believed to have escaped in a white Subaru hatchback or SUV.
The amount of money taken in the robberies was not disclosed.
Anyone with any information is urged to call detectives 508-336-7027.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.