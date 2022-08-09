SEEKONK — Police are trying to identify a man who they believe robbed two banks in town within the last couple of weeks.

The man is suspected of robbing the Rockland Trust Bank at 1400 Fall River Ave. (Route 6) two weeks ago and the Santander Bank at 130 Taunton Ave. (Route 44) a few days ago.

