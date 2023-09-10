SEEKONK — A 28-year-old off-duty Seekonk police officer was one of two people killed early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Somerset after the motorcycle she was a passenger on entered a rotary going in the wrong direction.
Seekonk Police Chief David Enos said Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, who served on that town’s force for just under three years, died when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed into a utility pole at around 1:15 a.m. on the Route 103 rotary.
The motorcycle, Somerset police said, entered the rotary going the wrong way and collided with another vehicle before going off the roadway. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Somerset police say they responded to a report of a crash and found a motorcycle and a vehicle along with a man and a woman lying in the roadway.
The man, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
DeForitis, a passenger on the motorcycle, was taken to a local urgent care facility where she was pronounced dead.
“DeForitis served with the Seekonk Police Department for just under 3 years, having attended the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021,” Enos said in a statement Sunday morning. “Since that time, she has been assigned to the Patrol Division and was outstanding in her various roles as a community outreach officer.
“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh,” he said.
“The men and women of the Seekonk Police Department offer their sincere condolences to Ptlw. DeForitis’ family and friends, as we also mourn the loss of one of our own,” Enos said. “Rest in peace badge 3334, we’ll take the watch from here.”
Police continue to investigate the crash.