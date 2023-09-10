SEEKONK — A 28-year-old off-duty Seekonk police officer was one of two people killed early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Somerset after the motorcycle she was a passenger on entered a rotary going in the wrong direction.

Seekonk Police Chief David Enos said Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, who served on that town’s force for just under three years, died when the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed into a utility pole at around 1:15 a.m. on the Route 103 rotary.