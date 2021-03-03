SEEKONK — Two weeks after answering a call about a man who hanged himself, police officer Doug Hood responded in early January to another alert about a suicidal woman in her 20s.
He arrived to find her submerged in a bathtub, attempting to drown herself.
Hood was able to pull her out of the tub and get her the services she needed, but unfortunately the man in the hanging incident died despite Hood’s best efforts to save him.
Hood, who has been a Seekonk police officer since 2019 after serving two years on the Westport Police Department, said he had responded to suicidal calls before. But despite his experience, such incidents are still shocking.
“When you’re going to the call you are mentally trying to prepare yourself. But every situation is different,” Hood said.
The officer was happy he was able to help the suicidal woman. But he also credited a friend of the woman and another person who called police about statements she made that worried them.
For his heroic and determined efforts, Police Chief Dean Isabella named Hood Officer of the Month in January during Police Beat, the department’s local cable show, which is also available on the department Facebook page.
In another call, Hood bought a meal and helped a woman who was being abused by a man suspected of forcing her into prostitution.
“Patrolman Hood, time and time again, shows his compassion for his fellow humans, especially victims of crime,” Isabella told viewers.
In the interview with The Sun Chronicle, Isabella said officers follow up on mental health and domestic abuse emergencies and refer people to services.
“You need to be able to refer people to the professionals who can handle those situations and help them,” Isabella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.