SEEKONK -- A local police officer is being praised for likely saving the life of a stabbing victim.
Officer Brian DiCristoforo was issued a proclamation from the select board lauding him for his actions in helping the victim on Oct. 19 in the area of School Street.
DiCristoforo was the first officer on the scene when he encountered the victim, a 19-year-old local man, who had suffered a stab wound to his left thigh, according to a police report.
The victim was bleeding heavily, so DiCristoforo applied a tourniquet in an attempt to stop the flow.
The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in an ambulance.
Fire Lt. Jeff Magill said in a letter that trauma staff at the hospital and paramedics who responded to the stabbing “all agreed that by applying a tourniquet and controlling the victim’s bleeding, Officer DiCristoforo likely saved his life,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police said the scene was hectic and DiCristoforo’s “heroic actions, along with the training and professionalism of the responding Seekonk fire personnel, are a clear example of the standards and level of service both departments provide for the town.”
A suspect was arrested in connection to the stabbing and pleaded innocent to assault charges in Taunton District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.