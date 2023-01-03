seekonk speed limit sign

Seekonk police will be posting portable speed limit signs on town streets.

 SEEKONK POLICE

SEEKONK -- Local police have begun deploying portable speed limit signs on key streets in town.

The signs, which flash when a driver is going over the posted speed limit, are being posted in areas where police are concerned about speeders.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.