SEEKONK — Authorities are charging three suspects with stealing over $10,000 in beauty products from area stores following their arrest in Seekonk Square after a brief chase.
The suspects, Kyronne Williams, 36, of Seekonk and Denaisha Stephenson, 28, and Amyna Adams, 30, both of Hartford, Conn., were apprehended about 3 p.m. Thursday.
Police were dispatched to the Ulta Beauty store at 7 Commerce Way and encountered the suspects as they were leaving the store with allegedly stolen products, interim Police Chief David Enos Jr. said. They were apprehended after a brief foot chase, he said.
The three allegedly stole an assortment of products in handbags, shopping baskets and trash bags valued at $9,841.
Detectives continued investigating and recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise and a significant amount of cash from a car, the chief said.
“It would appear the stolen merchandise was sold to assorted salons, bodegas, stores and individuals for cash,” Enos said.
The suspects were charged with larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, receiving stolen property and conducting an organized retail crime.
Police are working with several law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut in an ongoing investigation and more charges may be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.