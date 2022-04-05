SEEKONK — Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking others following the recent recovery of a half-dozen stolen catalytic converters.
The suspects face charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy, police said in a statement Monday.
The names of the suspects, who were also wanted on warrants on unrelated charges, were not released.
Police say detectives executed a search warrant on March 24 at an unspecified location in Seekonk and found numerous cutting tools and six catalytic converters.
The anti-pollution devices are used in the manufacture of vehicles and contain valuable metals, making them a popular target for thieves.