SEEKONK -- A suspect, interrupted during a motor vehicle break-in, was apprehended last week in a car reported stolen in town, Police Chief Dean Isabella said Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Chaz Gagnon, 18, of Pawtucket, will face related charges from several different jurisdictions, according to police.
Gagnon was arrested last Friday, according to the police chief.
Court records show he was arraigned in Providence District Court on charges filed by Rhode Island State Police for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods and motor vehicle offenses.
Police say Gagnon's arrest came after detectives developed information and directed patrols in the wake of a rash of break-ins and auto thefts in town and neighboring communities in recent weeks.
Police reminded residents to always lock car doors and do not leave valuables inside the vehicles.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.