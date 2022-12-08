seekonk police cruiser new
File photo

SEEKONK -- A suspect, interrupted during a motor vehicle break-in, was apprehended last week in a car reported stolen in town, Police Chief Dean Isabella said Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Chaz Gagnon, 18, of Pawtucket, will face related charges from several different jurisdictions, according to police.

