SEEKONK -- A third four-legged police officer has joined the ranks of his fellow K9s and human counterparts, and needs a name before he reports for duty.
The black Labrador is working with School Resource Officer Kevin Nagle and the police department is soliciting a name for the new K9 on their Facebook page Facebook.com/seekonkpd
The winning name will be announced on Sept. 23 when he reports for duty.
The dog was donated to the department by Boonfield Labradors in Boonfield, N.H., which has given comfort dogs to police departments throughout New England.
In March, the board of selectmen gave its approval for the police department to obtain a comfort dog after hearing Nagle’s presentation.
Several other police departments in the area have trained comfort dogs that work with school resource officers, including Mansfield, Wrentham and Norfolk. North Attleboro police have a community resource dog.
School resource officers say the dogs help break barriers between police and children, help children with mental health issues and are popular attractions at community events.
In addition, they have been used by police to help individuals deal with stressful situations outside the schools, such as car accidents and other emergencies.
The Seekonk police department has two other K9s, Zuzo and Mattis, who are trained search and drug detection dogs who work with their handlers, sergeants Steven Fundakowski and Anthony Laprade.
