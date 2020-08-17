SEEKONK -- Police are trying to identify the man who robbed the Citizens Bank branch inside the Route 6 Stop & Shop in May.
Police have published security video of the suspect on the Rhode Island Most Wanted website (risp.ri.gov/mostwanted).
The robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 16.
The robber, according to police, was a white man of medium build and height who wore a mask commonly seen during the coronavirus pandemic. He also wore a yellow hooded sweater, flip-flop sandals and a white Boston Red Sox cap.
The man approached the teller, passed a robbery note and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 508-336-7027. Detective Charles Mello is investigating.
