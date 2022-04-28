SEEKONK -- Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people who stole nearly $12,000 worth of Apple products from Target off Route 6 last month after pushing an employee from a display case.
The three men approached the electronics section where one of them asked about Apple products in the locked case. As the employee knelt and unlocked the case, the other two men pushed him out of the way, according to police.
The men grabbed iPads and other Apple products in the case and fled through a fire exit door. They drove off in a waiting car described only as a dark-colored sedan.
The crime occurred March 21 at the Target store at 79 Commerce Way in Seekonk Square.
The suspects were wearing puffy winter coats and face masks commonly seen during the pandemic.
For more information go to massmostwanted.org.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Brad Lucke at 508-336-7027.