SEEKONK -- Police say they seized 250 bags of heroin following a traffic stop over the weekend.
The bust Saturday night totaled 65 grams of heroin which was seized following a traffic stop by Officer Michael Jacques, according to a police department social media post.
One person was arrested, police said.
Police released no other details but posted a photo of the contraband on social media.
