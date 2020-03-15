seekonkcops drugs

Seekonk police seized 200 pounds of marijuana after stopping a box truck driver for allegedly driving erratically.

 Seekonk Police

SEEKONK -- Seekonk police seized more than 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in the south section of the town Friday night.

Police said in a social media post a box truck that was driving erratically was stopped and the marijuana was discovered.

One man was arrested.

