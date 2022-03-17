SEEKONK -- An East Providence man who is allegedly part of a ring that authorities say is responsible for stealing about $400,000 in tools will be charged in connection with a theft in Seekonk.
Richard Alves, 45, is one of three men accused with taking part in the thefts from storage trailers at construction sites in several South Coast communities and in Rhode Island, authorities said Wednesday.
Police Chief Dean Isabella said investigators are waiting for Rhode Island State Police to complete an inventory of stolen items but will seek charges against him.
In a statement announcing the arrests in the alleged theft ring, Swansea police say they have charged Alves, Arthur Hopkins, 45, of Providence, and Robert Gustafson, 44, of Burrillville, R.I.
Swansea police say Alves and Hopkins face charges including larceny, breaking and entering, conspiracy and malicious damage.
Alves and Hopkins are also being held in jail in Rhode Island awaiting extradition proceedings to appear in Fall River District Court.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Gustafson charging him with three conspiracy counts, Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam said in a statement.
Swansea police began an investigation on Jan. 12 when a storage trailer containing numerous tools was stolen from a construction site. It was recovered a short time later in the parking lot of an elementary school in Cranston.
During a subsequent in investigation, Swansea police obtained surveillance video and looked into similar incidents occurring in Seekonk, Somerset, and Middletown, RI, in recent months.
In the Somerset and Middletown incidents, a suspect vehicle similar to the one identified in Cranston was seen on security footage.
Authorities were able to identify the suspects following a multi-agency investigation that included several police departments and the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police say anyone who believes that they may have been a victim in this case should contact their local police department to follow up or report stolen tools.