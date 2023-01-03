SEEKONK -- Local police have begun deploying portable speed limit signs on key streets in town.
The signs, which flash when a driver is going over the posted speed limit, are being posted in areas where police are concerned about speeders.
They are capable of collecting data such as speed and time of day, and are used by law enforcement to determine where to deploy traffic patrols.
“The purpose of the signs is to bring increased awareness about speeding and safe driving, especially in areas of concern,” police said in a statement.
The signs, which were purchased with funds approved by the town administrator and select board, will be rotated periodically on different streets.
Currently, there are signs on Arcade Avenue, County Street and Pine Street. The additional locations will be Warren Avenue, Brown Avenue, Oakhill Avenue, Lincoln Street, Miller Street, Woodland Avenue and Ledge Road.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
