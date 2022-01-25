SEEKONK — The police department has been awarded a nearly $800,000 federal grant to create a regional outreach program to help those with substance abuse or mental health issues.
The goal of the program, called Bristol County Outreach, is to create a more comprehensive and effective approach to providing that help, police said Tuesday.
The department applied for the grant on behalf of the eight-town police collaborative of Dighton, Easton, Fairhaven, Mansfield, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Somerset and Swansea.
The Bristol County Outreach Opioid Intervention/Mental Health Program will be led by law enforcement in cases following an overdose or mental health crisis. The goal is to help those individuals obtain treatment as well as offering support to families and friends, according to police.
A project coordinator/clinician along with a recovery specialist will be hired to support the police coalition provide referral recovery support services to affected individuals.
In addition, outreach teams will be created to work with a recovery office and a clinician to conduct post-overdose home visits.
Officials will try to conduct the follow-up visits within 72 hours of an incident to offer resource information and access to treatment to the individuals.
The outreach efforts will also include giving individuals “harm reduction” tool kits, including first aid supplies, naloxone and resource information packets.
Naloxone is a drug that reverses the effects of opioids and has saved numerous individuals from fatal overdoses.
The grant also supports specialized training for police officers in responding to people in mental health or substance use crisis and the continued use of the countywide referral tracking software.
The software, known as the critical incident management system, tracks all fatal and non-fatal overdoses and mental health-related crisis incidents.
The information is shared among law enforcement agencies within the county using the system and tracks follow-up outreach visits intended to bring treatment resources to those without access to recovery support, according to police.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Justice Department.