SEEKONK — The fall town meeting that was scheduled for Monday has been postponed because of tightened restrictions from the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil made the decision to continue the meeting to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the high school after consulting with local health, public safety and other officials.
The tighter restrictions involve further cracking down on gatherings, among other steps.
“I have determined that it is in the public interest to recess and continue” the meeting, Hoogerzeil said in a prepared statement. “I have issued this declaration after careful and considerable deliberation about the implications of the rapid spread of the disease, present lack of containment, and risk to most vulnerable populations inherent in large public gatherings at this time, as well as the particular increase of COVID-19 cases in Seekonk.
“... A delay at this time will avoid forcing voters to choose between participating in the Town Meeting and managing their health in a manner most appropriate for them.”
The moderator acknowledged the Dec. 5 date may have to be continued as well. “There are several factors that may require a further declaration of recess and continuance,” he said.
