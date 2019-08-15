SEEKONK — Selectmen have reached agreement with two companies that want to open what would be the first recreational marijuana shops in town.
Both would be on Fall River Avenue, which is Route 6.
Metro Harvest plans to open a shop at 1903 Fall River Ave., where Burke’s Automotive was. (It has since moved to Rehoboth.)
The location is just past Seekonk Speedway and not far from Barney Avenue in Rehoboth, where a pot business is also planned.
The second marijuana business planned for Seekonk is Solar Therapeutics and would be located at 1735 Fall River Ave. It’s where now-closed Supreme Coffee & Donuts had been and across from Seekonk Speedway.
Selectmen recently negotiated and approved host community agreements with the two businesses.
For Metro Harvest, the community impact fee would be 3 percent of gross sales for the first five years, which would be renegotiable after that period.
Also, the agreement calls for an annual donation of $50,000 a year to the town and a $15,000 donation to the police department to fund the purchase and training of a K-9 dog.
The host community agreement for Solar Therapeutics also calls for a 3 percent impact fee and annual $50,000 donation.
The town will also realize an additional 3 percent sales tax on the gross revenue for both companies, Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said.
The next steps for the businesses are to hold an informational meeting for the public and apply to the state Cannabis Control Commission for licenses.
The two planned pot businesses may end up being the only ones in Seekonk.
There currently is no bylaw limiting the number of marijuana licenses in town, Cadime said, but selectmen voted at their meeting last week to submit a draft bylaw for the November town meeting.
It would establish a limit on the number of licenses to 20 percent of its off present liquor licenses, which equates to two licenses.
