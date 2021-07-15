SEEKONK — A local facility that helps mostly retired police dogs is suing the Rhode Island Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for euthanizing a dog that facility officials say they were willing to take in.
The nonprofit K9 PTSD Center on Cross Street for the past two years has provided a home for dogs from across the country that have suffered some type of trauma on the job or turned on their handlers. The dogs often have post-traumatic syndrome disorder (PTSD) and are at risk of being killed.
“RISPCA denied the rehabilitation facility the opportunity to save Alfie’s life through any of a number of offered options, including adopting him,” K9 PTSD Center owner Jim Lamonte said in a statement to The Sun Chronicle.
Lamonte said the RISPCA, a private animal shelter not affiliated with the ASPCA and based in nearby East Providence, “did the opposite of preventing cruelty to animals.”
“This was not a matter of lack of space or money — the K9 PTSD Center offered to pay for everything Alfie required,” he said.
Lamonte said that on July 7 he began receiving “numerous frantic messages” about a 4-year-old German shepherd that would be euthanized that afternoon at the RISPCA. The dog never was a police dog.
One of the RISPCA employees, Kaela Gentile, who had been working with Alfie, contacted Lamonte, who learned the dog had come to the shelter after his previous owner stabbed him in the neck and smashed his head with a dumbbell.
“This is exactly the type of dog my facility was designed to treat. I was told that he was an awesome dog and had no history of aggression or biting at the shelter,” Lamonte said. “Yet, they had attempted to re-home him, and it was unsuccessful, and they simply gave up.”
Lamonte said a dog with PTSD is cannot be re-homed without professional interventions.
“Someone needs to be able to work with them, identify triggers, condition them, and desensitize them to different stimuli. Their trust needs to be regained,” he said. “With the trauma Alfie experienced, you can’t just say, ‘Okay, his physical injuries are healed — let’s go ahead and put him in a home.’ You have to address the mental repercussions of those bad experiences.”
Gentile, the RISPCA employee who reached out to the K9 PTSD Center for help, was fired.
Lamonte said he intends to show through the lawsuit that some RISPCA staff members are unfit for operating a shelter that claims to have animals’ best interests at heart.
Although RISPCA isn’t a “no-kill” shelter, Lamonte maintains “under these circumstances, where a nearby facility specifically designed to treat the dog’s condition was willing to take him immediately, what they did was unethical.”
RISPCA President Wayne Kezirian told TV Channel 12 news Alfie was adopted into a home but “immediately showed dangerously aggressive behavior” toward his new owners and was returned.
“Most shelters would not have given Alfie the chance,” Kezirian said. “We worked with him for two months and it didn’t work out. It’s a shame that it didn’t. I think Alfie was failed by the humans in his life. I don’t think he was failed by the RISPCA.”
The RISPCA president also said Lamonte’s offer was rejected because of questions over whether his facility had enough room for another dog. Lamonte insists he did have the room.
The Seekonk facility is in Lamonte’s backyard, and the dogs are allowed to live out their lives there.
Lamonte hopes to find a larger site to accommodate more dogs and has been raising money through donations at the center’s website, K9PTSD.org.
