A domestic altercation on Block Island over the weekend has resulted in assault charges against two brothers, one from Seekonk and the other from Rehoboth, Rhode Island State Police said Monday.
Barret Pinto, 37, of 21 Wildflower Drive in Seekonk, and Evan Pinto, 34, of 32 Agricultural Ave. in Rehoboth, were arrested Saturday night by state police and local police, according to a press release.
They face charges of domestic assault and battery and domestic disorderly conduct resulting from a call about an altercation on Dodge Street in New Shoreham, a town on Block Island, state police said.
The arrests came as state police stepped up enforcement on the island after two deadly crashes that occurred in less than a week and an increase in moped accidents.
Police say the Pintos were among six residents from outside Rhode Island arrested in the first week of the initiative.
State police say they also issued 96 summonses for various motor vehicle infractions.
The arrests also included a 44-year-old Connecticut man for allegedly urinating in public at the ferry landing.
There were also three drunken driving arrests, one related to a rollover crash on Old Mill Road.
The accident was one of four investigated over the weekend, three of which involved mopeds.
No serious injuries were reported in any of the accidents.
