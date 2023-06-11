SEEKONK — In 2015, Mary Beth Pilon enrolled in Project Lifesaver, a program designed to help find missing adults and children who wander due to Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia or other related disorders.
The Woodward Avenue resident said her son Mason, now 11, has autism and she enrolled in the program — started in 2005 under Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson — to help keep him safe because “he is prone to bolt.”
But now the program is among others falling victim to the budget axe under newly-elected Sheriff Paul Heroux, who says he is chopping the program because it, and others, are not related to running a jail.
Pilon said she was “horrified” when she recently received an email from the sheriff’s office notifying her the Livesaver program is ending June 30.
Those enrolled in the nationwide program wear a battery-operated bracelet on their wrist or ankle that emits a tracking signal every second, 24 hours a day.
Other than the one-time cost of the bracelet, deputy sheriffs have to change the $10 battery once a month or bimonthly.
Pilon said she wrote to the sheriff to ask him to keep the program and would drive to the sheriff’s office to have them change the battery if she had to.
“I’d be willing to drive to the moon,” Pilon said. “I just need the device. My son’s life depends on it.”
Her son, who has limited speaking skills and has been in speech therapy for years, Pilon said, is unable to swim even after lessons for about six years.
Pilon said she and her husband do not have to worry about her son wandering off knowing that he has the Lifesaver device.
“I don’t sleep with one eye open,” Pilon said.
Although he is sympathetic and understands Pilon’s concerns, Heroux said he campaigned on cutting programs, like Lifesaver, because they are beyond the scope of running a jail.
In addition to that program, he said he is cutting the comfort dog program, a school bullying program, and eliminating correctional officers from a task force assigned to the FBI, state police and two police departments.
“They are not unimportant programs,” Heroux said, “but they are beyond the scope of running a jail.”
The school bullying program was already cut, Heroux said, because it was ineffective and its non-adversive method “actually made kids worse off.”
Heroux took office in January after ousting Hodgson, a longtime incumbent, after a contentious campaign.
The sheriff said the program cuts, which he said he promised during debates and on the campaign trail, is saving about $2 million in salaries “and bringing that money back inside the jail.”
Heroux said the office has about 600 employees and is short about 100 correctional officers and 70 support staff. He said 170 employees left in the last two years.
The sheriff said he has been aggressive in recruitment efforts, offering a $5,000 signing bonus for correctional officers and offering higher pay for those with college degrees.
In addition, Heroux said he is currently making renovations to housing units to make the jail safer for inmates and reduce jail suicides, which had been higher than average prior to his election.
In regards to the Lifesaver program, he and his spokesman said technology has changed over the years and there are now devices or apps, such as Apple Air Tag, which can be used by consumers to perform the same function as the Lifesaver bracelet.
Unlike other areas of the country, Heroux said the primary role of a sheriff in Massachusetts is running a jail and not law enforcement or other functions performed by other agencies.
Heroux said a sheriff is free to pursue policy initiatives like the programs he is cutting.
But for now, he said he has to focus resources on operating the jail.
