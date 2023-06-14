BAY_GRDTNS_021

St. Mary Academy-Bay View graduated its Class of 2023 on June 5 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.

 STEVE LOURENCO PHOTOGRAPHY

Valedictorian and Class President Ciara Mercado-Alvarez of Seekonk addressed the crowd of students, families, faculty, staff, alumnae, and members of the board of trustees with a reflection on lessons learned at Bay View.