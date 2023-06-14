EAST PROVIDENCE — St. Mary Academy-Bay View graduated its Class of 2023 on June 5 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence.
Valedictorian and Class President Ciara Mercado-Alvarez of Seekonk addressed the crowd of students, families, faculty, staff, alumnae, and members of the board of trustees with a reflection on lessons learned at Bay View.
“As our time at Bay View has passed, we have discovered more about who we are and the type of people we desire to become,” she said. “In the spirit of a Mercy education, we have been encouraged to embrace a commitment to agape — self-giving, unconditional love — inside and outside of the classroom. We have learned that our identities will be tied not to our grades or popularity but to the memories of loving one another through service and mentorship; memories that are the architects of our future, one in which I am certain each and every one of us will make an indelible impact on our communities.”
In addition to many academic achievements, Ciara is the recipient of the Colleen Gribbin Award, the Harvard Book Prize and the Herbert and Claiborne Pell History Medal. She’s a four-year athlete on the state-champion volleyball team and will be attending Brown University in the fall.