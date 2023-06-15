PAWTUCKET — Cooper Skenyon of Seekonk is the Saint Raphael Academy Class of 2023 valedictorian. He graduated summa cum laude on June 10 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.
Skenyon attained a 117.82 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, the Rhode Island Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society and Dance Honor Society. He was part of the Moore Scholars program for advanced scholars to further their academic inquiry into a chosen topic.
At graduation, he received the Principal’s Leadership Award, Senator Claiborne Pell Award, Saints Angel Award and Outstanding Service Award. He was recognized for Excellence in Theology, English, Mathematics, Spanish and Social Studies, As a junior, Cooper received the AP U.S. History II Award, AP Chemistry Award, AP Language Award, AP Calculus Award, Harvard University Book Award, Brown University Book Award, and the Outstanding Service Award.
Additionally, he was active in many Saints Drama performances and was captain of the Dance Team. He was also the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper.
Skenyon will study international relations at Harvard University in the fall. He is the son of Sean Skenyon and Jill Proulx.