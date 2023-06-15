PAWTUCKET — Cooper Skenyon of Seekonk is the Saint Raphael Academy Class of 2023 valedictorian. He graduated summa cum laude on June 10 at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul.

Skenyon attained a 117.82 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, the Rhode Island Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, Thespian Honor Society and Dance Honor Society. He was part of the Moore Scholars program for advanced scholars to further their academic inquiry into a chosen topic.

