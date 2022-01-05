SEEKONK — A town resident was among three men arrested by Blackstone, Mass. police in a recent prostitution sting.
Joseph Vieira, 65, of Seekonk; John Flanagan, 60, of Cumberland; and Timothy McLaughlin, 55, of Blackstone, were arrested and charged with Sexual Conduct for a Fee, Blackstone Police said in a press release Wednesday.
The sting was conducted Thursday, Dec. 30 by police in cooperation with the Blackstone Valley Drug and Counter Crimes Task Force.
The three individuals were arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Dec. 30 and were released on personal recognizance.
The sting operation focused on the alleged solicitation of sexual conduct in exchange for cash via social media, police said.
The investigation was initiated, they said, after Blackstone Police detectives developed information regarding alleged prostitution solicitation from a previous case.
“This investigation should send a strong message to individuals soliciting prostitution in our community that not only will it not be tolerated, but our department will proactively seek out and arrest those participating in these crimes,” Police Chief Gregory Gilmore said. “When these types of activities occur in our neighborhoods, it has an effect on the safety, well being and quality of life of everyone in those neighborhoods.
