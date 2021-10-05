SEEKONK -- It may have been a relatively small sum compared to a $700 million jackpot. But still, $1 million isn't bad.
That was the prize Raymond Carey of Seekonk took home after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday night's Powerball drawing.
Carey claimed his $1 million prize (before taxes) at the State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters Tuesday.
He bought his ticket at Quality Gas & Mart, 430 Taunton Ave., Seekonk, which will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.
A second $1 million prize won in Massachusetts has yet to be claimed. That winning ticket was sold at Bradford Mobil Mart in Haverhill, the State Lottery said.
A ticket sold at Downtown Convenience in Boston, won a $1 million prize in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. That prize also remains unclaimed.
Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing.
The jackpot-winning ticket, sold in California, was for $699.8 million ($496 million cash option), the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69. The Powerball was 15.
Three tickets sold in Virginia, Florida and Arizona also hit for $1 million.
