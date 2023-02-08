SEEKONK — Two residents hope to replace two selectmen in the April 3 annual town election.
Pamela Pozzi and former selectwoman Michelle Hines have returned nomination papers for the three-year seats, said Town Clerk Florice Craig, who has herself returned papers for another three years.
The seats of David Andrade and Adam Petronio are expiring on the board of selectmen, but only Petronio has taken out papers.
Bernard Luger and Kyle Juckett are interested in serving on the school committee but only Luger has returned papers for the three-year seat.
Committee Chairwoman Erin Brouillette hasn’t taken out papers.
Incumbent Phoebe Lee Dunn and Sandra Lopes have taken out papers for a five-year planning board seat.
Assessor Ed McGovern and Janet Parker have pulled papers for a three-year board of assessor term.
Guy Larrimer has returned papers for a three-year water commission spot held by Chairman Douglas Brown, who hasn’t taken out papers. Jeffrey Starr Mararian intends to run for the seat as a write-in candidate as he has done in several elections for various offices.
Library trustees Fred Slemon and Catherine Capello have taken out papers for re-election to three-year seats.
Also returning papers is Town Moderator Peter Hoogerzeil for another three years.
Nobody has taken out papers for housing authority, a five-year term. The office is now filled by David Gault.
Nomination papers are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday at the town clerk’s office at town hall.
You must obtain a minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters.