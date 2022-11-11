SEEKONK — Residents will have another opportunity to vote on a new town charter at Monday’s fall town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Seekonk High School off Arcade Avenue.
The home rule charter proposal tops the agenda.
A revised charter that a special committee spent well over a year developing with input from selectmen is again up for discussion and a vote.
Key changes are:
Residents at at least two previous town meetings had raised several concerns about the proposal and the new charter wasn’t adopted.
The charter requires a two-thirds vote to be approved.
The original charter was adopted in 1995, and the charter subcommittee met from late 2016 to 2018 to amend the document.
Other items going before town meeting are money requests for new contracts for library workers ($120,000) and police ($140,000), out-of-district special education ($94,000), and the Arcade Avenue traffic control project ($50,000).
Voters will also be asked to authorize the town to sell the old County Street fire station.
For more information, visit www.seekonk-ma.gov.
