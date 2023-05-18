SEEKONK -- Another area business is shutting its doors.
The Not Your Average Joe’s restaurant on Fall River Avenue (Route 6) will close Saturday, May 27, management says.
Store representatives said the restaurant never recovered from the pandemic, and has been losing money every week, having to be subsidized by its other restaurants.
All the restaurants closed temporarily beginning in March 2020 during the onset of COVID.
The restaurants serve casual American food.
The Seekonk restaurant’s employees are being given the opportunity to work at other Not Your Average Joe’s locations.
In Massachusetts where the restaurant chain had its start in 1994 and expanded to 22 locations in several states, there are restaurants in Norwell, Watertown, Westwood, Waltham, Hyannis, Acton, Peabody and Burlington.
There is also a restaurant in Warwick, R.I.
Other Not Your Average Joe's are located in New Hampshire, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
