Seekonk supt. finalists

From left, Ware Superintendent Marlene DiLeo, Rockland Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell, and Wareham Assistant Superintendent Andrea Schwamb, are the Seekonk superintendent finalists.

 Submitted

SEEKONK -- Three finalists have been selected in the search to replace departing School Superintendent Rich Drolet, it was announced Tuesday.

The finalists are Ware Superintendent Marlene DiLeo, Rockland Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell, and Wareham Assistant Superintendent Andrea Schwamb.