Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet has been selected the next superintendent of the King Philip Regional School District.
Drolet, who has been overseeing Seekonk schools since 2018, will replace retiring Superintendent Paul Zinni on July 1, pending the successful completion of contract negotiations, it was announced Wednesday.
With the pending move, Drolet will leave a school system involving one town for a school district that includes students from Plainville, Wrentham, and Norfolk.
“Dr. Drolet brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership with him to the district, and I am excited to see the ways in which he supports King Philip’s growth in the years to come,” Zinni said. “I’ve been fortunate to consider Dr. Drolet a colleague in recent years and am confident he will make an immediate positive impact on our students, staff and community as a whole.”
Drolet spearheaded Seekonk schools’ efforts to lower class sizes by adding staff.
He oversaw the development of a three-year Strategy for Continuous District Improvement, which served as a precursor to a five-year District Strategy for Student Success.
Drolet also played key roles on committees that oversaw an expansion of Aitken Elementary School, the installation of Seekonk High’s turf field and track facility, and the construction of Seekonk Transitions Academy, a special education program for adults between the ages of 18 to 22. The academy is intended partly to save on out-of-district pupil costs.
Drolet has also served as a consultant in educational leadership, providing professional development support for teachers and principals with King Philip and Taunton schools.
Prior to joining Seekonk schools, Drolet served as the director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and accountability for Uxbridge schools.
Drolet has also been an assistant principal and principal at North Cumberland Middle School where he was named Rhode Island’s Middle School Principal of the Year in 2013, and principal at McCloskey Middle School in Uxbridge.
He began his educational career as an elementary school teacher in Virginia in 2000 and moved into a middle school classroom in Natick in 2002.
Drolet holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Colorado, a master’s degree in education from Rhode Island College and a doctorate in educational leadership from Johnson & Wales University. He’s also earned a certificate of advanced graduate study in school administration from Cambridge College.
Zinni has been KP superintendent since 2018 and in that span has implemented extensive improvements to the regional schools despite budget and pandemic constraints.
He previously served five years as superintendent in Avon.