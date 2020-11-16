SEEKONK -- The town’s school department has launched a “daily dashboard” so residents can keep track of the number of coronavirus cases among students.
Superintendent Rich Drolet announced creation of the dashboard on Friday.
“With the use of this daily dashboard, we will be able to keep our community members up-to-date with our latest COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and close contact numbers,” Drolet said in a prepared statement. “We hope that this new dashboard will help to assuage any concerns our students and their families may have in regard to our COVID-19 numbers.”
He said the dashboard will be updated each time a new positive case is reported.
Residents can access the daily dashboard on the school department’s homepage www.seekonkschools.org
“The dashboard will include data that indicates whether or not there are any positive COVID-19 cases within the district, which school the positive cases occurred at and how many close contacts were identified through the district's contact tracing process,” Drolet said.
Data from previous weeks will be accessible on the dashboard for community members to review as well.
The dashboard does not include any data regarding individuals who have to self-quarantine as a result of possible exposure from an individual outside of the school community.
Numbers released Friday showed that there have been 10 cases of coronavirus among students over the last three weeks or since Oct. 25.
That number equals one half of one percent of the district's approximately 2,000 students.
Out of that number five were in the high school, one was in Hurley Middle School, two were in Aitken Elementary and two were in Martin Elementary.
There were 17 “close contacts.”
Out of that number 12 were in the high school and five were in Aitken Elementary.
Currently, Seekonk has been designated a coronavirus red zone by the state’s Department of Public Health because the town has averaged at least 10 new cases per day over a 14-day period based on a population of 100,000 and it has a positive test rate for the virus of over five percent.
Seekonk’s numbers as of Thursday were daily rate of 31.1 and positive test rate of 6.11 percent.
Two other towns in The Sun Chronicle circulation area, Plainville and Norfolk are also in the red zone.
The remaining seven are in the yellow zone or the zone of the second highest incidence of the disease.
