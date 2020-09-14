SEEKONK -- The town's public schools have their own back-to-school PSA video, displaying some of the health and safety measures that have been implemented throughout the district for the new school year.
The schools created the informational video of the inside of its school buildings, featuring safety precautions that are being taken as part of the district's ongoing coronavirus pandemic response.
The precautions include touchless sanitizing stations throughout the building, classrooms organized to allow for physical distancing, personal protective equipment , storage containers and extra cleaning procedures prevention. Plexiglass barriers will also be installed in offices and for any teachers who many need them.
Additionally, staff and students will be required to wear masks in both the classroom and on the bus, and will have opportunities to wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.
School principals, teachers and staff will train students on the district's safety procedures at the beginning of the school year.
The district has also developed protocols should there be a positive case of COVID-19 in school, and students and their families are reminded that they must stay home when sick.
Seekonk begins the 2020-21 academic year with a hybrid learning model Tuesday, Sept. 15.
To view the video. go here: vimeo.com/456233254.
